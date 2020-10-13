SCCI, Pakistan Railways to join hands for resolving issues

PESHAWAR: The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan Railways have agreed to set up a joint working group to resolve business community issues.

The joint working group will consist of three members each from the business community and Pakistan Railways. It would make joint efforts for the resolution of problems being faced by the business community. The agreement was reached during a meeting between SCCI President Sherbaz Bilour and Divisional Superintendent (DS) Peshawar, Muhammad Nasir, here at the Chamber’s House on Monday. Engineer Mansoor Elahi, Senior Vice-President of the chamber, DSO Peshawar Railways, Hamid Farooq, executive member, Zarak Khan, former senior vice president, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Shahid Husain, Farooq Ahmad and an official of PR Sanaullah were present at the meeting. Sherbaz Bilour said the Railways is the cheapest mode of transp[ortation through which trade, businesses and export would not only boost up but it would also make the Pakistan Railway a profit-making entity.

He stressed the need for making proper consultation with the business community and relevant stakeholders before signing a fresh Afghan Transit Trade agreement as the previous agreement, signed back in 2010, had lapsed. The SCCI chief demanded the abolishment of SRO-121 and to allow loose cargo that will help remove the monopoly of bonded carriers. He asked the government to honour its promises and ensure facilities at the Peshawar and Azakhel dry ports. He called for a revival of Goods in Transit to Afghanistan (GITTA) train, besides launching an export train from Peshawar to Karachi to address issues of the business community as well as earn additional revenue for the Pakistan Railways through such initiative. Mansoor Elahi, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Zarak Khan and Farooq Ahmad also spoke on the occasion. They pointed out the issues of lack of facilities in Peshawar and Azakhel dry ports, disparity and charging double/triple freight rates from Karachi to Punjab and Peshawar, KP, construction of road nearby of Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar. M Nasir, Divisional Superintendent of the Pakistan Railways Peshawar accepted the reservations and proposals of the SCCI President and other participants. He assured them that every possible step would be taken to resolve issues of the business community on a priority basis.