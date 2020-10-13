BRT security guards in trouble for delayed payment of salaries

PESHAWAR: The security guards at the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) stations are facing problems due to the delay in disbursement of the monthly salaries.

Some of the security personnel agreed to talk to The News on the condition of anonymity, fearing they could lose jobs and the salaries for the previous months. They complained that the attitude of their supervisors towards them was not good. When someone complained to the security supervisors about non-payment of salaries, they were told to return the uniform and go home.

A security guard, hailing from a nearby village, said he had two children and had not received salary for the last three months. He said that his infant daughter was ill and he could not take her to the hospital because he would not be able to purchase medicines for her after checkup. The security guard said that before joining the BRT, he was working as a labourer and would earn around 5,000 rupees a week that was enough for supporting his family. He said that he had joined BRT in the hope that he would be able to earn a consistent amount every month and would not struggle for finding work. Another security guard said that every month they were told that all staff would get salary by the end of the month but we get one salary after every two or three months. He said that he was unable to feed his family including his three children. He said he had purchased grocery from the shopkeeper in his village last month but now he used different routes to his work to avoid an encounter with the shopkeeper. He would drive an auto-rickshaw before joining this job. “Supporting my family with tri-wheeler earnings was difficult as I could not drive on the main roads for lack of a permit,” he said, adding that the current job was worse than his previous one. He said that when he got the security job at the BRT, he thought that now his family would get proper meals every day. “Now I have been forced to survive on loans,” he said.

A security guard, who has been working at the BRT since the project was launched, said the late salary payment issue had continued to exist and they got paid after two or three months. He said that the security guards cannot quit the job as the company would not release them the pending salaries in that case. TransPeshawar Spokesperson Umair Khan told The News that the company had outsourced the security duties to a company. “We are not the regulator. It is the responsibility of the security company to ensure timely payment to the guards,” he said. He added that the company needed security services. “It is the security company’s internal matter,” he said, claiming that the TranPeshawar had not received any complaint about the late disbursement of salaries. The spokesperson said these security guards had signed contracts with the third company. The security company may have some issues with these guards, he added.