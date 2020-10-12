GUJRANWALA: Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah Sunday asked Deputy Commissioners and field officers to ensure abundant flour supply at fixed rates. Taking notice of news regarding artificial shortage of wheat flour and its sale at exorbitant rates by some flour mills, the Commissioner said artificial shortage of flour and its over pricing would not be tolerated at any cost. He ordered a crackdown on elements involved in shortage of flour. The commissioner said strict action would be initiated against the officers concerned for not giving top priority to the supply of flour in their respective areas. He urged the DCs to monitor the situation closely and ensure smooth and abundant supply of flour in all districts.