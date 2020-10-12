Land acquired for Gajju Khan Medical College building

SWABI: About 134 kanal land has been acquired for the building of Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi, the principal of the college said.

Talking to reporters here, Prof Dr Faseeh-uz-Zaman, principal of Gajju Khan Medical College, said the construction activities would soon start and funds for the project would be released in installments.

“We have acquired 134 kanal land for the college building, which is adjacent to the Bacha Khan Hospital Complex, Shahmansoor,” he added.

He said that at present 230 MBBS students were getting education at the medical college.

The principal said a laboratory was set up at the Bacha Khan Hospital to conduct tests for the Covid-19 after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have conducted 2000 coronavirus tests free of charge,” he said.

Prof Dr Faseeh-uz-Zaman said an incinerator was acquired for Rs31.5 million, but it could not be made functional due to some problems. He said the college lacked technicians, administrative officers, account officers and house officers.

However, he said that they would soon hire 10 junior registrars and 18 demonstrators. “We have already conducted the interviews,” he said.