Mon Oct 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2020

Power shutdown

Peshawar

PAKPATTAN: People are facing problems due to unscheduled power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power outages continued in various localities of the city caused problems for the residents. The long hours power shutdown also caused water shortage in various areas. The power outages also halted business activities in the city. The people have demanded the authorities look into the matter.

