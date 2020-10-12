Youth found dead in park

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 25-year-old youth was strangled by unidentified persons in the Lower Mall area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Safeer. The victim had left his house on Saturday night, but did not return. His body was found in a local park. Police noticed marks of bruises on the victim’s body and suspected he might have been killed after being tortured. The body was removed to morgue.