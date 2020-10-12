close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2020

Youth found dead in park

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2020

LAHORE: A 25-year-old youth was strangled by unidentified persons in the Lower Mall area on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Safeer. The victim had left his house on Saturday night, but did not return. His body was found in a local park. Police noticed marks of bruises on the victim’s body and suspected he might have been killed after being tortured. The body was removed to morgue.

