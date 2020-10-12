close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2020

Office inaugurated

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2020

TANK: The Pakistan Journalists Association Tank (registered) district secretariat was inaugurated on Sunday. The office has been set up at Madina Market. The inaugural ceremony, held at Tank Press Club, was attended by the association’s Chairman Mian Ishtiaq Ali, President Mian Shahid Mehmood and General Secretary Mukhtar Ahmad Naz.

Latest News

More From Peshawar