Accidents, electrocution leave 3 dead

MANSEHRA: Three people were killed and seven others sustained injuries in separate incidents here on Sunday.

One Amir Khan Zaman was killed and his three friends were injured when their jeep plunged into a deep ravine in Dahman Lassan Nawab area. The locals rushed the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. In another incident, one Mohammad Amjad was killed when an-rickshaw fell into a ravine in Battal area. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but he had already died. Similarly, one Mohammad Naseer was electrocuted while starting a generator Gidarpur area.Likewise four people were injured when a motorbike collided head-on with an upcoming vehicle Chikiar area.