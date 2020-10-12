CM pledges all resources for KPPSC

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that all the required resources would be provided to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC).

He was chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee constituted to strengthen the commission by introducing structural reforms in it, says an official statement.

Besides members of the Cabinet Committee Sultan Khan and Akbar Ayub, the meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Finance Aatif Rehman, Secretary Establishment Mutahir Zeb, Chairman Public Service Commission Faridullah Khan and other relevant officials.

The chief minister said that the commission, being the only constitutional and reliable body for induction of quality human resource in the provincial civil services, needs to be strengthened along modern lines.

He said it would bring more transparency and efficiency in its induction process and to enable it to manage the ever-increasing need of recruitments against various categories of civil service.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed on the overall performance, organizational structure, recruitment process, issues and other matters related to the Commission. It was decided in the meeting to evolve a mechanism to minimise the lengthy time period involved in the recruitment process to the minimum possible extent, enhance the working capacity of the commission and, if needed, increase the existing strength of the members.

The Cabinet Committee was directed to submit workable recommendations in this respect within one month.The meeting also decided to include Special Assistant to CM on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, secretary finance, and secretary establishment in the committee as members.

The chief minister directed the relevant officials to hire the services and expertise of KP Information Technology Board to ensure maximum use of Information Technology in the hiring process of the commission.

He also directed the Finance Department to ensure timely release of the commission’s budget and to provide all the required financial resources to make it financially sound.

Mahmood Khan expressed the resolve that KP Public Service Commission and Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) of the provincial government would be strengthened so that the KP government does not need the services of private recruitment agencies.