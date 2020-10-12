Protest continues against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman

PESHAWAR: Journalists on Sunday continued the protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

The protest was staged outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV in the Khyber Super Market near the Qayyum Stadium Road.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters called for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been arrested since March 12 of this year.

Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Ansar Abbas, Gohar Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Farooq Shah and others spoke on the occasion.

They slammed the government for targeting the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The speakers lamented that the Jang Group chief had been behind the bars for the last 214 days in a 34-year-old case which was a clear case of victimization.

They were critical of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for pressurising the opposition parties and the independent media.

The speakers said that the NAB had failed to take notice of the massive corruption committed allegedly by the PTI members.

They said that wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project scams were yet to be probed by the anti-graft watchdog.

The protesters demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.