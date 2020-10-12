Malik asks FATF to blacklist India for money laundering

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that India has become a hub of Daesh operators working with RSS and has put the whole of South Asia in danger.

Rehman Malik also urged the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to take the notice of 44 Indian banks figured in SARs linked to over 2,000 transactions valued at over $1 billion between 2011 and 2017 and should blacklist India for money laundering for terrorist activities.

“As many as 44 Indian banks have been flagged in connection with transactions by Indian entities and individuals in a set of Suspicious Activity Reports filed by US banks with the watchdog agency, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and yet FATF is reluctant to take any action against India,” he said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Rehman Malik said that Pakistan was named in grey list for the only suspicious transaction while India is given free hand despite of its involvement in terror financing and money laundering. “None but the Indian Express has reported it for the first time,” he said. He said that he had written two letters to FATF president with all evidence to take action against India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being involved in terror financing.

He urged the UN, US, and FATF to take the notice of 44 Indian banks figured in SARs linked to over 2,000 transactions valued at over $1 billion between 2011 and 2017.

Senator Rehman Malik said that back in 2015 on September 18, in a talk show on a private TV channel on the day of terrorists attack on Pakistan Air Force base in Badaber, Peshawar, he was the first who had unearthed the nexus between RSS and Daesh duly financed, supported and trained by RAW but unfortunately, his critics refuted and ridiculed him.

He said that in his books and articles, he has been revealing that in 2014, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval had visited Iraq and had met with Daesh head to create working relationships with Daesh.

Rehman Malik revealed that the visit of National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval has strength terrorism network of RSS by blending the militancy and skills of Daesh. He said that he in his three books has detailed discussion that how India has strengthened its terrorism network of RSS by blending the militancy and skills of Daesh. He stressed that today India has become a proper hub of Daesh to be used against Pakistan, China, and other neighbouring countries.

He said that the American magazine ‘Foreign Policy’ in its article “Indians and Central Asians Are the New Face of the Islamic State” on October 8, 2020, has confirmed his earlier findings and disclosures about the stronghold of Daesh in India. He said that The Economic Times in its publication dated 26 July 2020 reported that the UN has shown graver concerns on the increasing footprint of ISIS in India and the ISIS web is spreading at an alarming pace. Rehman Malik said that UN report on terrorism has warned that there are a significant number of ISIS terrorists in two states of India, namely Kerala and Karnataka. “As per the data that ISIL Indian affiliated which was announced in May 2019 has around 180-200 members,” he said.

He said that India has a covert plan to continue proxy wars through Daesh in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China as terrorists from China are being trained by RAW in five different places currently. He said that the recent wave of sectarian hatred was a pre-planned conspiracy of Indian spy agency RAW to weaken Pakistan. “Religious hatred is not acceptable in any case and we need to understand the illicit motives of our enemies,” he said, adding that with unity, love, and interfaith harmony, the nation can defeat its enemies wanting to divide it into sects. He said that India is already using Daesh and RAW in Balochistan, KP, and other parts of Pakistan to achieve the following four main objectives in Pakistan, to destabilize Pakistan through proxy wars and Daesh activities by infiltrating its agents in Pakistan to commit terrorism against specific targets, to attempt to undermine the Pakistan Army by propagating in Indian media and other like-minded media houses hired for this purpose, to sabotage the peace in Pakistan by acts of terrorism against the political elite of Pakistan in the coming months and to create massive anti-Pakistan propaganda and lobbying against Pakistan with the purpose to keep Pakistan under pressure by FATF and other international forum.

Rehman Malik, while answering a question, said that in any democratic country, protest is the democratic right of the opposition and it is the responsibility of the government to provide full security to the protesters. He said that the government should shun away ego and in the larger interest of the country should sit with opposition to defuse the ongoing political deadlock.

Malik said that he would like to advise the opposition parties to also include inflation in their agenda as the price hike has made the common man's life miserable. “I have been told by many government employees and labourers that they are feeding their children only two or one time meals a day as they cannot afford to feed them properly,” he said.

He said that such a miserable condition creates a chaotic situation in the country and push the people to come on the roads.

He said that at the UN, only Turkey sided with us on the Kashmir issue and it is the government's responsibility to expose Indian brutalities in Indian-occupied Kashmir and so far we have failed to convince UN to send its human rights delegation to Indian Occupied Kashmir to observe Indian violations and atrocities there.

He said that this is the right time for us to expose Indian money laundering and terror financing as its 44 banks are identified for suspicious transactions.