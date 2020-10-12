Jobs to be generated in South Punjab: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said setting up of 13 Special Economic Zones will bring about industrial revolution in Punjab. He said employment opportunities would be generated, especially in South Punjab by promoting the industrial sector as there is huge potential for industry and trade in the backward areas.