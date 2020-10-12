close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 12, 2020

Jobs to be generated in South Punjab: CM

Top Story

 
October 12, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said setting up of 13 Special Economic Zones will bring about industrial revolution in Punjab. He said employment opportunities would be generated, especially in South Punjab by promoting the industrial sector as there is huge potential for industry and trade in the backward areas.

Latest News

More From Top Story