Climate ministry to launch Red Data Book

ISLAMABAD: The climate change ministry will soon launch first ever Red Data Book that would greatly help identify and protect endangered and rare species of animals and plants in the country.

It will also identify myriad risks various wildlife species face and provide complete information about rare and endangered species and their habitats.

In all, six teams are currently finalizing the data comprising experts from the climate change ministry, Zoological Survey of Pakistan, Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department, International Union for Conservation of Nature, World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan, Snow Leopard Foundation and Sustainable Forest Management.

A special team is also conducting a survey in five districts of Punjab – Jhelum, Chakwal, Attock, Mianwali and Khushab —during the rutting season of the wildlife species.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the climate change ministry said the Red Data Book would significantly help the policymakers, wildlife conservators, researchers and experts in providing complete information for research, studies and also for monitoring the programmes on rare and endangered species and their habitats in the country.

He said while the climate change ministry recognizes the unprecedented threats to the country’s biodiversity, efforts were being made to address the threats as part of ongoing efforts to reinvigorate the ailing biodiversity sector.

“Pakistan is rich in biodiversity, particularly in the arid and semi-arid regions, which cover almost 80 percent of the total land area. A number of animal and plant species are threatened largely due to over-exploitation and loss of natural habitat,” he said.

He said it would also assist in rolling out monitoring and conservation strategies for threatened wildlife species at regional levels.

While giving overview of wildlife species to be covered in the Red Data Book, he said that Punjab Urial (Ovis vignei punjabensis) had been ranked as endemic in the country found in scrub forest in Kala Chitta and Salt Ranges of the Punjab.

He said it has been listed as ‘Vulnerable’ by IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and is also listed in Appendix-II of the list of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), a multilateral treaty among countries to protect endangered plants and animals.