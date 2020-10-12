Office inaugurated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TANK: The Pakistan Journalists Association Tank (registered) district secretariat was inaugurated on Sunday. The office has been set up at Madina Market. The inaugural ceremony, held at Tank Press Club, was attended by the association’s Chairman Mian Ishtiaq Ali, President Mian Shahid Mehmood and General Secretary Mukhtar Ahmad Naz.