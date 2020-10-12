Nine arrested in swara case in Upper Dir

DIR: Nine jirga members, including a prayer leader, were arrested for marrying off a minor girl to settle an honour-related issue in Charkoom area in Upper Dir.

Speaking at a press conference, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Wari circle, Amjad Ali Khan said that the girl, 8, was given in swara after the jirga made the division.

Muhammad Hussain Khan, Station House Officer of Sahibabad Police Station was also present.

DSP Amjad Ali Khan said the police were tipped off that an eight-year-old girl was given in swara and the nikah ceremony had also been held.

Giving details about the incident, he maintained that one Shafiullah had relations with a girl and he would talk to her by phone.

The official said the jirga members had decided to give the girl (U), the sister of Shafiullah, in swara to Rafiullah, 13, the brother of the girl he would talk by phone.

The DSP said the police constituted a team and arrested nine people, including the prayer leader, who had solemnized the nikah.

The arrested jirga members were identified as Maulana Rahimullah, Farid Khan, Ameer Nawab, Fazal Rahman, Ajab Khan, Sartaj Khan, Tajbar Khan, Faiz Muhammad and Askar.

The first information report was registered against them under sections 498-B, 310-A, 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The official said that investigation was being held and the culprits would be punished in accordance with the law.