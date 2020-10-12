Meeting scheduled for tomorrow: PAC chief decides not to ask NA speaker for Shahbaz production orders

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar declined to issue production orders for leader of opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif for important meeting of the prestigious Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House held in the Parliament House on October 7 (Wednesday last), despite its chairman wrote to him for issuance of production orders under the rules.

NA Speaker while exercising his discretional authority didn’t entertain the plea of the chairman of the committee. Another significantly important meeting of the PAC is scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) and in the light of the instructions of Shahbaz Sharif, the chairman of the committee has decided not to ask for issuance of production orders for Shahbaz Sharif.

Well-placed parliamentary sources told The News here Sunday that Shahbaz Sharif who is in the captivity of NAB in a controversial case for last month, has conveyed message to committee chairman to refrain from approaching the Speaker for his production orders since the Speaker lacks the courage to oblige any group or member other than the ruling party.

Interestingly Shahbaz Sharif was chairman of the PAC but he stepped down in the first parliamentary year and former federal minister Rana Tanveer Hussain was elected as chairman by the committee.

The relationship between opposition and Speaker Asad Qaisar has turned extremely tense in the wake of joint sitting of last Parliament session early September where he forgoing the rules helped the government in bulldozing the legislation despite lack of majority of the government members in the House.

For the first time in the parliamentary history of the country the Speaker who rushed through the proceedings of the House, refused to even hear the leader of the opposition in the course of proceedings and didn’t allow him to speak on an important subject and point out the flagrant violation of rules and regulations.

On this parliamentary leader of the PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced to bring a vote of no confidence against the Speaker at an appropriate time as protest for his conduct.

In the meanwhile, sources revealed that the Speaker office is mulling over to summon the National Assembly sitting on October 16 that was requisitioned by 125 members of the opposition. The opposition submitted requisition on October 6, when the government changing its mind by calling of its plan to convene the House on October 5.

The sources said that the government has asked the Speaker to summon the opposition’s requisitioned session on October 16, the day when the united opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has slated to hold its maiden public meeting at Gujranwala for launching campaign to oust the incumbent government. The purpose is to keep the opposition members away from the public meeting.

The opposition has drawn up counter strategy to deal with the development if the Speaker opts to summon the National Assembly on October 16.

The opposition members worked up with the recent political statements of NA Speaker who foregoing his apparent posturing of neutrality, issued highly partisan statement castigating the opposition. The opposition members are of the view that Asad Qaisar departing all traditions and values attached with the office of the Speaker has humiliated the exalted slot through his conduct and assertions.

They have questioned that how he would be able to face the opposition members while chairing the proceedings of the House in future as he has supported the government benches out of the way on several occasions ever-since he assumed the office, opposition members blamed.