Water outflow from dams reduces

LAHORE: The outflow of water has gradually been reduced from dams with subsiding late Kharif demand. Despite start of harvesting of Kharif crops, irrigation demands have been comparatively on higher side this year due to prolonged summer. The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages Sunday is as under: Rivers; Indus at Tarbela inflow 43,200 cusecs and outflow 70,000 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera inflow 8,600 cusecs and outflow 8,600 cusecs; Jhelum at Mangla inflow 9,000 cusecs and outflow 35,000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflow 15,700 cusecs and outflow 4000 cusecs. Barrages: Jinnah inflow 92,900 cusecs and outflow 85,000 cusecs; Chashma inflow 77,500 cusecs and outflow 74,000 cusecs; Taunsa inflow 91,800 cusecs and outflow 69,700 cusecs; Panjnad inflow 13,200 cusecs and outflow nil cusec; Guddu inflow 69,500 cusecs and outflow 58,500 cusecs; Sukkur inflow 58,000 cusecs and outflow 26,100 cusecs and Kotri inflow 17,700 cusecs and outflow 3,200 cusecs. Reservoirs (level and storage): Tarbela, minimum operating level 1,392 feet, present level 1,532.79 feet, maximum conservation level 1,550 feet, live storage on Sunday 5.013 million acre feet (MAF); Mangla, minimum operating level 1,050 feet, present level 1,222.10 feet, maximum conservation level 1,242 feet, live storage 5.835 MAF; Chashma, minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet and live storage 0.053 MAF.