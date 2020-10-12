Man dies in police custody

LAHORE: A 42-year-old man died in Shahdara police custody on Sunday. Ghulam Hussain was arrested by the police from a local factory in a fraud case.

Kashif, son of Ghulam Hussain, said his father, who was in the custody of Saggian Chowki police, was shifted to Shahdara police station on Sunday. He said he visited the police station to get the copy of the FIR when he was informed that his father had died in hospital. Kashif accused the police of killing his father. The family of Ghulam Hussain refused to hand over the body to the police.