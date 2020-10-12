Govt striving to boost industrial sector: minister

SIALKOT: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry Sunday said the government is focusing on advanced technology to boost industrial sector in the country by taking the business community into confidence.

Addressing a meeting of exporters held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the minister said the government was fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community, saying all-out sincere efforts were being made for early solution to these problems.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Khurram Aslam Butt, Vice President (VP) Irfan Azizpuri and Executive Committee members also attended the meeting.

The minister stressed the need for use of advanced technology to meet the global trade and industrial challenges. He said the government wanted to boost trade, industrial and export sectors through advanced technology in active collaboration with the business community. "The government will support business community in every matter," he maintained.

He said effective economical development-oriented positive policies were bearing fruit and leading the national economy towards the goal of national economical stability as well.

The minister said Sialkot is an important economic hub and totally export-oriented city of the country. He said the surgical industry of Sialkot had enough potential to double the surgical exports from existing $400 million. He highly hailed the spirit of Sialkot exporters for establishing mega project of Sialkot international airport on self-help basis.

We will facilitate them so that exports can be significantly increased, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry highly hailed the pivotal role of Sialkot exporters in strengthening the national economy by earning foreign exchange to the tune of $2.5 billion annually.

SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar said Sialkot exporters were the backbone of the national economy, as they had been playing a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning precious foreign exchange of $2.5 billion annually.

He stressed the need for establishing Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sialkot.

ISO certified model police station inaugurated: Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Qaisar Iqbal Baryar inaugurated the ISO certified Model Police Station namely Haji Pura Police Station in the city.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Gara and District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI president stressed the need for active public cooperation with police for the promotion of good policing in the society besides ensuring early provision of justice to the oppressed and needy people as well. He said four police stations had so far been made modern police stations, certified by ISO, in the district.