Sindh withdraws ban on pillion riding in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government, hours after imposing a ban on pillion riding, withdrew its notification on Sunday.

Sindh had imposed the ban in Karachi for 30 days, citing reports that targeted killings in the city may rise and further deteriorate law and order.

According to the home department, a re-assessment of the city's security situation was carried out, following which it was decided the ban should be revoked.

The earlier notification released by the home department, said: "The additional IG Karachi has conveyed that there are some reports that miscreants and disgruntled elements may disturb the peace and create law and order problem in Karachi."

The home department said that miscreants may carry out target killings and the ban was also imposed as "very recently a few incidents of hand grenade lobbing and targeted killings of personnel of law enforcing and religious scholars have been reported in the city".