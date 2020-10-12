Protest for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release continues

LAHORE: Jang/Geo workers continued to protest against the illegal arrest of Jang/Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here Sunday and demanded the government immediately release him.

The protesting workers were carrying banners and shouting slogans demanding release of Jang/Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. The prominent among the protesters included senior journalists Zaheer Anjum, Shafique Ahmed, Awais Qarni, Secretary Jang Workers Union Muhammad Farooq Awan, Civil Society activist Abdullah Malik, Muhammad Ali, Afzal Shah, Munawar Hussain and others.

The protesters urged the government to release Jang/Geo Media Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman immediately and withdraw all bogus cases against him. They chanted slogans against the nexus of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the PTI government.

Abdullah Malik said that free and independent media was necessary for prosperity of a country and arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was an attack on independent media. He said civil society will continue to raise their voice for free and independent media. He added that silence was a crime.

City Desk In-charge Daily The News, Shafique Ahmed, said that free media and democracy go hand-in-hand but the present government is trying to weaken democracy by curbing media.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has been arrested in a case pertaining to a 34-year-old property transaction that has nothing to do with the government, said Muhammad Farooq. He said the circle of protest would be widened, urging the government to face the truth and restrain from adopting a fascist attitude.

Awais Qarni said that the PTI government could not face facts and truth. He said the present rulers were running the government with a dictatorial attitude.

Munawar Hussain said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was the torch-bearer of freedom of journalism and his arrest was illegal and unjust. He said there was no concept of democracy without freedom of media.

Zaheer Anjum said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will never bow before any power as he was the custodian of freedom of expression and freedom of media. Media plays a vital role to strengthen democracy, he said, adding journalists and workers of Jang Group would continue to protest till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Peshawar, journalists continued the protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

The protest was staged outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV in the Khyber Super Market near the Qayyum Stadium Road.

Carrying banners and placards, the protesters called for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been arrested since March 12 of this year.

Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Ansar Abbas, Gohar Ali, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Farooq Shah and others spoke on the occasion. They slammed the government for targeting the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The speakers lamented that the Jang Group chief had been behind the bars for the last 214 days in a 34-year-old case which was a clear case of victimization.

They were critical of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for pressurising the opposition parties and the independent media.

The speakers said that the NAB had failed to take notice of the massive corruption committed allegedly by the PTI members.

They said that wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project scams were yet to be probed by the anti-graft watchdog.

The protesters demanded the Supreme Court of Pakistan provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.