IMF engaged with Pakistan to conclude $6b program review News report

KARACHI: Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are ‘closely engaged’ to bring the second review of a $6 billion three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) to a positive conclusion, a top IMF official said on Saturday.

Pakistan signed the $6 billion three-year EFF with the IMF last year and has so far secured $1.44 billion under the loan program since July 2019.

The country was expecting another tranche of about $450 million in March this year, which has been put on hold until after the second review.

“The IMF team and Pakistani authorities remain closely engaged with a view to bring the second review of the EFF to a positive conclusion,” Teresa Dabán Sanchez, Resident Representative of IMF in Pakistan, was quoted as saying by the international media on Saturday.

In April 2020, the country received $1.39 billion from the IMF under a Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to meet its balance of payment needs stemming from the coronavirus outbreak. In June this year, Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said Pakistan would seek to factor in the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis into the targets of the IMF bailout programme. He denied the country was planning to renegotiate the $6 billion loan programme. Last month, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr. Reza Baqir also confirmed that the IMF and Pakistan were engaged in a ‘technical discussion’.