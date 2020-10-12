Pakistan condemns Indian state terror in IOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday strongly condemned unabated Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killing of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search operations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, over 300 Kashmiris, including women and children, had been martyred by the Indian occupation forces during the last one year.

“Four more young Kashmiris were martyred in Kulgam and Pulwama districts in IIOJK yesterday. A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured in the illegal and inhuman military crackdown,” he added.

He said India must realise that use of brutal force against Kashmiris, including extra-judicial killings, custodial torture and deaths, forced disappearances, incarceration of Kashmiri leadership and youth, use of pellet guns, destruction of houses to inflict collective punishment on the Kashmiri communities, and other methods of subjugation had failed in the past and would not succeed in future.

The spokespersons said the indigenous resistance movement of Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, would only become stronger in the face of Indian state-terrorism.