Climate ministry to launch Red Data Book

ISLAMABAD: The climate change ministry will soon launch first ever Red Data Book that would greatly help identify and protect endangered and rare species of animals and plants in the country.

It will also identify myriad risks various wildlife species face and provide complete information about rare and endangered species and their habitats.

In all, six teams are currently finalizing the data comprising experts from the climate change ministry, Zoological Survey of Pakistan, Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department, International Union for Conservation of Nature, World Wide Fund for Nature Pakistan, Snow Leopard Foundation and Sustainable Forest Management.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the climate change ministry said the Red Data Book would significantly help the policymakers, wildlife conservators, researchers and experts in providing complete information for research, studies and also for monitoring the programmes on rare and endangered species and their habitats in the country.