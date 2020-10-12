Career counselling; questions and answers

Q: Dear sir, I am a student of DVM (Veterinary Medicine). My DVM will be completed next year. I am planning to do MPhil but I am confused which subject area will be suitable for me. Your guidance in this regard shall be highly appreciated. (Zulfiqar Naqvi – Karachi).

A: Dear Zulfiqar, as per your current academic status I would like to advise that once you complete your degree you should firstly gain some relevant practical experience. This way, you will have enhanced your academic qualifications and it will give you in depth idea about further research in Veterinary Medicine in Pakistan. I’m sure you are aware of new viruses and diseases that hit the animals. In my opinion you should consider Veterinary Pathology, Veterinary Microbiology and Parasitology if you wish to do further research. You can also find several opportunities for scholarship in OECD countries. Also, there is an available option from Commonwealth scholarship in Veterinary Sciences.

Q: Sir, I have done DAE (Electrical Engineering) with 82pc marks. According to my information and my friends, there is not much scope/prospects in this subject area. Therefore, I am now planning to study with different sort of subject. I request you to please help me in choosing the better subject/ option? By the way I am personally interested is in BS-Information Technology. (Shehroze Farman Baloch– Rahim Yar Khan).

A: Dear Shehroz, I would like to advise that you should do Information Technology or Computing Science. According to my experience, this will definitely increase the value of your current degree. You can also have better future prospects if you do Software Engineering than Information Technology. Alternatively, Internet Security and Networking can be good options too. However, I suggest you to find some job opportunities and have practical experience, before you move ahead on other choices.

Q: Respected Abidi Sb, I am studying MBA from Virtual University and I have got 84 percent marks in my first semester and now I am in my second semester. I will have to choose my specialisation in my 3rd semester. Let me tell you that before my MBA I did BCom and after that I have about 4 years work experience. I would like you to please advise me which specialization I should choose. (Rafay Rahman Chishty – Sialkot).

A: Dear Rafay, I see you are a hard working student keeping in view your first semester percentage. According to your previous academic background and experience, you should go for Finance, Accounting or Financial Management for specialization. I’m sure that you will do your project at the end of final semester so I’ll suggest you to have a look on live trading and risk analysis etc. to get your Masters in Business Administration completed.

Q: I read your column recently and decided to request you for your expert opinion for further study. Sir, I did MCom and willing to continue my studies. I will be grateful if you can share your contact number so that we can discuss further? (Amjad Naseer – Kamoke).

A: Dear Amjad, after completing of your MCom, you should gain some experience in your relevant field. I will also suggest that you should study some latest banking courses available in the market. You can choose Banking, Economics or Finance for your PhD.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).