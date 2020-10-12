Barrister Sultan meets Kashmir minister

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and President of PTI Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry Sunday had a detailed meeting here with Minister for Kashmir Affairs Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

The minister said that political, diplomatic, moral support to people of Kashmir would continue for the right to self-determination, according to the UN resolutions. He said efforts would be intensified at the international level to ensure the right of Kashmiris to self-determination. In Kashmir too, Imran Khan's leadership would be demonstrated by winning the AJK elections massively. On this occasion, Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that his public relations campaign in AJK has shown that the people were with PTI and wanted to see PTI Kashmir in power in AJK.