Dolphin squad, PRU arrest 106 POs last week

LAHORE: The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of Lahore Police arrested 106 proclaimed offenders (POs) and court absconders during the last week crackdown.

They recovered 21 pistols, three pump action, 14 magazine, 145 bullets and thousands of rupees from their possession. SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings, said that crime fighters of Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered narcotics including 47 bottles of liquor and heroin from the criminals.The Dolphins and PRU wings showed immediate response to the all 605 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting community policing both Dolphins and PRU helped 114 people on different roads of the city. The Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 3253 vehicles, 180,000 motor bikes and 181,284 persons. As many as 209 motorbikes, three vehicles and 311 persons were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents whereas disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons.