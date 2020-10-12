Pashto film star Badar Munir remembered

PESHAWAR: Artistes and performers gathered here on Sunday at the Peshawar Press Club to pay glowing tributes to the Pashto filmstar Badar Munir on his 12th death anniversary.

The event was organized by the All Pakistan Badar Munir Federation (APBF), Peshawar chapter, to mark the 12th death anniversary of superstar of Pashto films.

Senior artistes, fans of Badar Munir and movie-buffs attended the function.

Speakers shed light on various aspects of the Munir films fair in which memorable movies of the late film-star would be showcased.

The late legendary actor, who had performed leading roles in over 600 movies in Pashto, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Urdu from the early 70s till the late 90s. The participants through unanimous resolution asked the KP Culture Department to issue an official notification to name Cinema Road in Peshawar Qissa Khwani Bazaar after Badar Munir as was announced earlier, sponsor publication of a book written in three languages- Pashto, Urdu and English on life and services of Badar Munir by Sherinzada Khan Badar three years ago.

Senior artiste, Hazrat Gul chaired the event while young film-star Bilal Khan was the chief guest.

Sherinzada Badar, chairman of the APBF, in opening remarks said that Badar Munir was a multi-faceted artiste owing to his inborn talent who had set trends in acting and paved way for the creative production but unfortunately, his quality work was largely ignored by his successors and Pashto cinema was declined to the point of no return.