MPA launches work on road project in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started blacktopping the Mungan-Muchipol Road, which links Karakoram Highway with Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road.

“I have launched the re-carpeting and widening work on the road and a water supply scheme in PK-31 at a cost of Rs13 billion,” Babar Saleem Swati, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly told the inaugural ceremony held in Mungan area here. He said that Mungan-Muchipol was a farm to market road, which would bring a major change in life of people of dozens of villages.

The lawmaker said that the construction work on a government degree college for boys would also be initiated in the city. He said a degree college for girls was also approved, which would initially be run at an existing government building in the Jabar area of the district. “The girl students from Mansehra, Kaghan valley and Balakot tehsil would benefit from it college,” he said. He said that work on gravity flow water supply scheme was also in progress with the financial assistance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.