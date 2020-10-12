close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
October 12, 2020

Two killed in Bara

October 12, 2020

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed two people and injured another in different incidents in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Sunday, official sources said.

They said one Faridullah and his son Ziaullah were standing outside their home when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on them in Bar Qambarkhel area. Faridullah was killed on the spot while his son Ziaullah sustained injuries in the firing. In another incident, a man identified as Mahboob-ur-Rahman was killed in Bara Bazaar.

