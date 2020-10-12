close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
October 12, 2020

Robbers impersonating law-enforcers arrested

National

BR
Bureau report
October 12, 2020

PESHAWAR: The police in Paharipura on Sunday busted a gang robbing people while impersonating as law-enforcers. An official said that police conducted a raid when informed about a few suspicious people in a car with a revolving light. The cops arrested the accused identified as Samiullah and Adnan and recovered revolving light, AK-47 rifle and pistol from the car. This is the second incident of its kind in the last over a week that gangs impersonating as law-enforcers have been arrested before they could rob people.

Latest News

More From Pakistan