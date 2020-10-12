Robbers impersonating law-enforcers arrested

PESHAWAR: The police in Paharipura on Sunday busted a gang robbing people while impersonating as law-enforcers. An official said that police conducted a raid when informed about a few suspicious people in a car with a revolving light. The cops arrested the accused identified as Samiullah and Adnan and recovered revolving light, AK-47 rifle and pistol from the car. This is the second incident of its kind in the last over a week that gangs impersonating as law-enforcers have been arrested before they could rob people.