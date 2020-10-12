Highlighting Peshawar’s heritage sites importance: KPCTA to arrange ‘City tour’ for families

PESHAWAR: To highlight the historical sites and tourist spots in the City of flowers, Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) is organising a unique activity named “City tour” for the families on October 18 to boost tourism in the province.

To begin with the new and exclusive programme, the families would start tour from Peshawar Museum, where they would visit various galleries of antiques and antiquities and its history.

The collection of Peshawar Museum includes art, sculptures, coins, manuscripts, statues, ancient books, early versions of the Holy Quran, weapons, dresses, jewellery, Kalash effigies, inscriptions, paintings of the Mughal and later periods, household materials and pottery as well as local and Persian handicrafts.

Under this initiative, the tourists would then be taken to the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque, Chowk Yadgar, Ghanta Ghar, Sethi House, Heritage Trail and the Gor Khatri Archaeological Complex, where they would have an opportunity to visit the museum, temple, British-era fire tenders and other ancient places. The families would be given a briefing about the different aspects of the historic sites of lone old living city of Gandhara Civilisation - Peshawar. Traditional music – Rubab Mangay, music band and traditional foods are also part of the whirlwind tour of the city.

The tourists would enjoy live music and foods at the Food Street in Namak Mandi. The activities include music and foods like mutton karahi and others to provide a recreational opportunity in the busy lifestyle. The City tour would start from the Peshawar Sports Complex at 9am wherefrom the tourists would be taken in comfortable buses of the Tourism Department to various places in the city. Fee for the City tour is Rs2,000 only per individual. Organizers said in a communication the activity is a great opportunity to enhance the knowledge of the new generation about the ancient history of the city and the ancient cultural heritage.