Political, religious leaders denounce Maulana Adil’s assassination

KARACHI: Condemning the assassination of religious scholar Maulana Prof Dr Muhamamd Adil, leaders of different political and religious parties, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia, Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith and the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), on Sunday called for maintaining peace and harmony and criticised the Sindh government for its failure to provide security to religious scholars.

The MQM-P coordination committee in a statement termed the killing a conspiracy to destroy the peace of Karachi and spread anarchy through sectarian conflicts.

It added that the assassination of a prominent religious scholar had exposed the incompetence of the provincial government.

Senior provincial leader of JUI-F Qari Usman said the killing of Maulana Adil was a conspiracy to stir sectarian violence. He held the Sindh government responsible for the incident.

“It is terrorism, and the government and law enforcement agencies are responsible for the martyrdom of Maulana Adil Khan as after withdrawal of security from the religious leaders and scholars, the government and administration have proved to be facilitators of the attackers.”

Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia termed the killing an attack on the nation’s peace and security. “The martyrdom of Maulana Dr Adil Khan is an irreparable loss to the world of Islam, and people behind it must be taken to task,” said a statement issued by Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia’s leaders Maualan Abdul Razzaq Iskandar, Qari Hanif Jalandhari, and Maulana Anwarul Haq.

Markazi Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadith’s central leader Mufti Yousaf Qasuri also condemned the murder and termed it an attempt to destroy the peace of the country. “Some elements are trying to destroy peace but we will destroy them and their nefarious designs,” he said.

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani said the attack was a conspiracy to instigate violence in the country. “It is the government’s responsibility to immediately arrest the killers and prevent such incidents.”

MWM Sindh Secretary General Allama Abbas Baqir Zaidi also termed the killing of the religious scholar a conspiracy to destroy the peace of Karachi. “We condemn the attack on Maulana Adil Khan and demand of the authorities concerned to arrest the perpetrators and take them to task as soon as possible,” he said.

Maulana Adil and his driver were shot dead in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony on Saturday evening.

“Maulana Adil Khan, accompanied by a driver, lost his life after attackers opened fire on his double-cabin vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi,” said Zone East police chief DIG Noman Siddiqui. “The assailants targeted him near the Shama Shopping Centre in Shah Faisal Colony.”

The martyred scholar, who was the son of the late renowned religious scholar Maulana Saleemullah Khan, was the head of the seminary Jamia Farooqia, Karachi and was on his way to his residence on Hub River Road from Darul Uloom Korangi, Karachi when the armed assailants targeted him.

He and his driver were sitting in an SUV as Maulana’s son Mufti Umair had gone to buy sweets from a shop at the Shama Shopping Centre in Shah Faisal Colony, when the tragic incident took place.

The driver, Maqsood Ahmed, 42, also lost his life in the attack. Maulana Adil’s son remained unhurt. The attackers fled the scene.

The police and ambulance services reached the crime scene and rushed the casualties to Liaquat National Hospital where the doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Liaquat National Hospital spokesman Anjum Rizvi also confirmed that Maulana Adil had died before reaching the hospital. He was shot twice in his neck and abdomen.

Apart from the family members and relatives, a large number of emotionally-struck religious leaders, scholars, clerics and seminary students also reached the hospital where they staged a protest and demanded the immediate arrest of the assailants.

A heavy contingent of the law enforcers including police and Rangers reached the crime scene and conducted preliminary inquiries. They also recovered five empty shells of the 9mm pistol used in the incident and sent them to the forensic division.