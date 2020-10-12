Kim stretches lead to two strokes at Women’s PGA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: South Korea’s Kim Sei-young, chasing her first major title, fired a three-under par 67 and stretched her lead to two strokes after Saturday’s third round of the Women’s PGA Championship.
The 27-year-old from Seoul, whose most recent of 10 LPGA victories came in last year’s Tour Championship, stood on seven-under 203 after 54 holes at Aronimink in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.
Kim, who led by a stroke when the day began, made six birdies against three bogeys, lipping out a six-foot par putt off the left edge of the cup at the par-4 18th to miss out on a three-shot advantage entering Sunday’s final round.
Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Canada’s Brooke Henderson shared second on 205 with South Korean Park In-bee fourth on 206 and Filipino 22-year-old Bianca Pagdanganan fifth on 207 after a second straight 65.
Kim birdied the par-4 second and made bogey at the fourth, then answered with three birdies in a row starting at the par-3 fifth. She opened and closed the back nine with bogeys but offset that with birdies at 15 and the par-5 16th.
“On 10, a missed tee shot led to a bogey, but I got my composure back and I’m glad I finished strong,” Kim said. “The last bogey on 18 was disappointing, too.
“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but I’m excited about going into the final day. I just want to take each shot at a time and just keep focus, and the results will follow.”
Two-time major winner Nordqvist, who ran off three birdies in a row starting at the sixth hole, bounced over the 18th green on the way to a bogey that dropped her level with Henderson.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Nordqvist said. “The wind makes it really tough out there and it felt like it was a lot of tucked pins there on the back nine. I hit a lot of good shots and kept my patience up out there. “I feel like on this course anything can happen, but I’m just happy to be in a good position.”