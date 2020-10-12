Kim stretches lead to two strokes at Women’s PGA

NEW YORK: South Korea’s Kim Sei-young, chasing her first major title, fired a three-under par 67 and stretched her lead to two strokes after Saturday’s third round of the Women’s PGA Championship.

The 27-year-old from Seoul, whose most recent of 10 LPGA victories came in last year’s Tour Championship, stood on seven-under 203 after 54 holes at Aronimink in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

Kim, who led by a stroke when the day began, made six birdies against three bogeys, lipping out a six-foot par putt off the left edge of the cup at the par-4 18th to miss out on a three-shot advantage entering Sunday’s final round.

Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist and Canada’s Brooke Henderson shared second on 205 with South Korean Park In-bee fourth on 206 and Filipino 22-year-old Bianca Pagdanganan fifth on 207 after a second straight 65.

Kim birdied the par-4 second and made bogey at the fourth, then answered with three birdies in a row starting at the par-3 fifth. She opened and closed the back nine with bogeys but offset that with birdies at 15 and the par-5 16th.

“On 10, a missed tee shot led to a bogey, but I got my composure back and I’m glad I finished strong,” Kim said. “The last bogey on 18 was disappointing, too.

“I wouldn’t say I’m nervous, but I’m excited about going into the final day. I just want to take each shot at a time and just keep focus, and the results will follow.”

Two-time major winner Nordqvist, who ran off three birdies in a row starting at the sixth hole, bounced over the 18th green on the way to a bogey that dropped her level with Henderson.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Nordqvist said. “The wind makes it really tough out there and it felt like it was a lot of tucked pins there on the back nine. I hit a lot of good shots and kept my patience up out there. “I feel like on this course anything can happen, but I’m just happy to be in a good position.”