Haris puts Northern into National T20 Cup semis

ISLAMABAD: Northern become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the National T20 Cup with a sixth win in seven matches as they defended a low 146 runs victory target against Southern Punjab courtesy to some exceptional display of pace bowling by Haris Rauf (4-23) at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

For the first team a team batting second emerged winner at the Pindi Stadium in the on-going event mainly due to a star-studded bowling attack of Northern.

Southern Punjab required 15 off the last over with Imad Wasim sending in some full-length deliveries, making it extremely difficult for the batsmen to hit him. In the end, Southern left six runs short of winning target.

The defeat has left Southern Punjab with an uphill task of making to the last four and their remote chances largely depend on the outcome of other matches.

Man of the Match Haris Rauf’s fiery spell of fast bowling at the outset of Southern innings put them on the back foot as the team never recovered after losing three wickets for 26.

With 14 wickets of six matches, Haris has emerged as joint highest wicket-taker along with left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi who also has 14 wickets to his credit after five matches.

Haris removed Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood (4) and Umar Siddiq (0) in his opening burst while Northern captain Imad Wasim accounted for the danger man Sohaib Maqsood for 19 to reduce Southern Punjab to 26 for three in seven overs.

“I want to thank the Almighty Allah, it was a full team effort and we were well led by our captain. We all gave it our all and it worked for us. I was a bit disappointed when Khushdil Shah was dropped off my bowling, aggressive bowling is my style and I maintain the same approach and that help my team,” Haris said after winning the Man of the Match award.

Once Southern lost the last match hero Khushdil Shah (26) to an unfortunate run out, reaching the winning target looked increasingly difficult. Though Aamer Yamin (33 not out) took the fight till the end, Imad’s last over tilted the balance in favour of Northern. Aamer hit three fours and two sixes in his 17-ball unbeaten innings which at the end was not enough to take the Southern home.

Led by some gutsy bowling from Mohammad Ilyas (2-22), Northern were earlier restricted to 145-7 in the allotted 20 overs. Sohail Akhtar (35) emerged as the top scorer for Northern with Asif Ali (28) and skipper Imad Wasim (26 not out) also contributing well.

Put in to bat first, Northern got off to a slow start, reaching 63-4 in 11th overs. Asif and Imad then chipped in well to give the total some respectability, though the target never looked enough considering the nature of the pitch. Yet Northern bowling was good enough to make the difference.

Southern Punjab now will have to win all remaining matches and expect other results going in their favour to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

Scores in brief: Northern 145-7 in 20 overs (Sohail Akhtar 35, Asif Ali 28, Imad Wasim 26 not out; Mohammad Ilyas 2-22, Mohammad Abbas 1-17). Southern Punjab 140-8 in 20 overs (Aamer Yamin 33 not out, Khushdil Shah 26, Zeeshan Ashraf 25; Haris Rauf 4-23, Imad Wasim 2-33). Result: Northern won by five runs. Man of the Match: Haris Rauf.