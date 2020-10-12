Danish keeps Sindh hopes alive

ISLAMABAD: Danish Aziz (59 not out) and Hassan Khan’s (36 off 15 balls) late charge ensured Sindh’s unblemished record against Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup at the Pindi Cricket stadium late Saturday.

Sindh were left struggling to put up a fight when they lost their fourth wicket at 53 in pursuit of 171 runs victory target. Danish then spearheaded victory charge, putting on 57 crucial runs for the sixth wicket with Hassan to see Sindh reaching home with five balls and three wickets to spare.

Danish, who clubbed five fours and three sixes in a 32-ball 59 not out, had walked out to bat after Khurram Manzoor (6), Sharjeel Khan (6), Sarfaraz Ahmed (10) and Asad Shafiq (11) had returned to the hut. He added 44 runs for the fifth wicket with Azam Khan, who dominated the stand with a 23-ball 32. Danish then put on 57 crucial runs for the sixth wicket with Hassan (36 off 15 balls) to bring Sindh within touching distance.

Though Sindh lost Anwar Ali (3) cheaply, the victory charge was already triggered by Hassan who smashed three sixes to Ehsan Adil (2-45) in one over. Danish however held the fort, staying till the end to ensure Sindh victory.

Danish’s innings overshadowed Babar Azam’s (86) successive half century and spirited bowling performance from Waqas Ahmed (3-14). Left-arm seamer Waqas, who was surprisingly relegated to second XI, reminded selectors of his talent with some exciting display of seam bowling. Playing his first match, he was seen troubling Sindh batsmen and returned with the figures of 3.1-0-14-3, while Zafar Gohar took two for 28.

Earlier, Sindh displayed greasy palms but also showed glimpses of brilliance in the field and executed excellent death over bowling to restrict Central Punjab to 170 for six after sending them into bat.

Sindh showed special generosity towards Babar Azam by dropping him twice in the first 13 balls.

Babar slapped nine four and three sixes in a 53-ball 86, his second successive half century since joining the squad for the Rawalpindi-leg matches.

While Sindh conceded runs in the field and dropped catches, two acts of brilliance also kept them in the hunt to keep Central Punjab to an achievable score. Asad Shafiq brought off a one-handed stunner to dismiss Abdullah Shafiq (16) and a couple of balls later Anwar Ali ran-out Faheem Ashraf.

Sohail Khan with his usual exhibition of control and verity was the pick of Sindh bowlers with three for 24.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab 170-6, 20 overs (Babar Azam 86, Rizwan Hussain 23; Sohail Khan 3-24). Sindh 171-7, 19.1 overs (Danish Aziz 59 not out, Hassan Khan 36, Azam Khan 32; Waqas Maqsood 3-14, Zafar Gohar 2-28, Ehsan Adil 2-45). Results: Sindh won by three wickets. Player of the match: Danish Aziz (Sindh).