Tajik leader

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Tajikistan’s president Emomali Rakhmon, who is running for re-election on Sunday, led his country out of civil war in the 1990s and is tipped to become the longest-ruling head of a former Soviet state. Largely mountainous, Rakhmon’s poor and mostly agrarian country became a partner for Washington after the US invasion of neighbouring Afghanistan in 2001.