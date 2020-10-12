close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
AFP
October 12, 2020

‘Five Eyes’ alliance

World

Washington: The “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance demanded on Sunday that tech companies insert “backdoors” in encrypted apps to allow law enforcement agencies the access they say they need to police online criminality.

The top justice officials of the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand said in a statement that the growth of end-to-end encrypted apps that make official oversight impossible -- like Signal, Telegram, FaceBook Messenger and WhatsApp -- “pose significant challenges to public safety.”

