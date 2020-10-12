close
Mon Oct 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2020

Cloudy forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2020

Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was witnessed here on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts.

Latest News

More From Lahore