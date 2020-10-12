Cloudy forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was witnessed here on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts.