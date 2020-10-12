Police officers ordered to hold open courts

LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab has ordered the police officers to hold regular open courts at the district and tehsil level on the first day of every month.

A letter issued by the IGP directs all the RPOs and DPOs to start regular series of open forums at the district and tehsil level on the first the working day of every month to ensure immediate resolution of citizens' complaints and issues through timely measures without any delay on a priority basis. The letter reads that a full awareness campaign should be launched through local media and cable network to create awareness among the people before holding open forums and attention should be paid to the timely and uninterrupted holding of open courts in the backward and remote areas.