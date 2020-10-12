Teachers to protest on 19th

LAHORE:The Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has announced that a protest rally would be held against School Education Department on October 19 for not regularising the services of over 11,000 educators and assistant education officers (AEOs).

In a statement issued on Sunday, PTU Central President Chaudhry Sarfraz, Rana Liaqat Ali and others said that a procession would be taken out from Lahore Press Club to Punjab Assembly against the non-regularisation of the educators and AEOs as promised by School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas.

They said the minister had promised to regularise the services of over 11,000 educators and AEOs across Punjab unconditionally but so far the Regularization Act 2018 could not be amended for the purpose.