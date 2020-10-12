Shujaat, Pervaiz call for fair elections in GB

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have said that Gilgit-Baltistan is very important for economy and defence of Pakistan and is a gateway to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“This is the reason that our party has always given special attention to this region and its people,” They said this along with Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Senator Kamil Ali Agha while talking to Caretaker Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan who called on them at their residence here on Sunday. Shafay Hussain and GM Sikander were also present.

The GB caretaker CM said, “Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain had put forth the demand for interim provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan and today we have secured this position as a result of his efforts, for which, we are grateful to Pakistan Muslim Leadership particularly Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who has played an important role in progress, prosperity and safeguarding the rights of that region.”

Emphasising on the dire need for holding free and fair election in GB, Shujaat Hussain and Pervaiz Elahi said that all should be given equal opportunity for participating in these elections freely. “Our party has always recognised the importance of the region for security, defence and economic growth of Pakistan,” they stated, adding it has great importance which cannot be ignored in any manner whatsoever.