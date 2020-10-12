2,470 litre adulterated milk destroyed

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued action against anti-health elements in the provincial metropolis here on Sunday.

Officials said Punjab Food Authority teams checked five food points and 12 milk trucks and imposed heavy fines on two food points while notices were issued to three others for improvement. They said 2,470 litres of adulterated milk was destroyed on failure of tests performed on the spot. They said water and chemicals were added to the milk.

The Punjab Food Authority Director General said heavy fines were imposed on Asif Malik Collection Centre and Syed Malik Collection Centre in Bahawalnagar for poor sanitation. Notices for improvement were also issued to three food points.