‘Maulana Adil’s murder a plot to disrupt peace’

LAORE:The assassination of Maulana Adil Khan is a planned bid on part of the enemies of Islam and Pakistan to dislodge peace in the region after peace agreements in Afghanistan, said leadership of different religious schools of thought.

Addressing a joint press conference here on Sunday, leadership of different religious schools of thought and religious organisations said that assassination of Maulana Adil Khan is a planned bid of the enemies of Islam and Pakistan to fan sectarian violence and demanded of the government to arrest the killers.

The clerics also demanded probe why the Sindh government did not provide security to Maulana Adil Khan. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, special representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, speaking at the conference, said that Indian lobbies in connivance with anti-Pakistan elements are making conspiracies to fan anarchy and chaos in Pakistan.

Maulana Adil Khan was esteemed religious scholar and teacher of hundreds of religious scholars. Enemies of Islam and Pakistan targeted Maulana Adil Khan to fan sectarian violence in the country, said Hafiz Tahir.

Responding to a question, Ashrafi said Indian lobbies are playing conspiring role to fan anarchy and religious chaos in Pakistan. He said enemies of Pakistan and Islam have realised that people of Pakistan, Ulema and armed forces are united for stability of Pakistan and now these enemies are targeting ideological and geographical protectors of Pakistan. He said with grace of Allah Almighty, all religious organisations and religious schools of thought in Pakistan are united and committed to foil the conspiracies of the enemies of Islam and Pakistan. He said some elements involved in fanning blasphemy and derogatory comments on social media during Muharram have been arrested and others will be arrested soon.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi announced Interfaith Harmony Councils will be established all over the country at Union Council level to strengthen interfaith lenience in the country. Responding to another question, he said Madaris-e-Arabia will not become part of opposition's anti-government movements. He said Madaris-e-Arabia (seminaries) are educational institutions and playing very positive role.

Replying to another question, he said it is responsibility of Ulema and every citizen to keep check on the elements fanning sectarian propaganda in the country. Commenting on the incident of Jalil Sharqpoori, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said rising intolerance among political leadership is very condemnable. Meanwhile, leadership of different religious schools of thought lauded decision of the government to ban TikTok.