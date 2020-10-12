7 injured over parking issue

Seven persons were shot at and wounded in the limits of South Cantt police on Sunday following a minor issue of bike parking. The injured were admitted to a local hospital. Accused Muhammad Ali along with his accomplice shot at and wounded seven persons over the issue of bike parking. Police arrested both accused.

checkING: Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to all the 605 calls received on helpline 15 last week. Both Dolphin and PRU helped 114 people on different roads, checked 3,253 vehicles, 180,000 motorbikes and 181,284 people. As many as 209 motorbikes and three vehicles were impounded and 311 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents.