Pakistan united against Indian threats, says Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that India wants to destabilise Pakistan but all forces of Pakistan, including the Pakistan Army, are united against the enemies of the country.

The Punjab governor stated this while talking to media after visiting the showroom of noted businessmen Saad Ashraf and Darman Ashraf on Raiwind Road on Sunday. Replying to a question, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said there is no doubt that the Modi-led Indian government is following the extremist agenda of RSS. The American magazine Foreign Policy has also exposed Indian terrorism. "Indian terrorists also want to destroy the peace of Pakistan, but we will not allow them to succeed," he added.

He said the opposition was pursuing a policy to weakening national institutions in the country for its own political ends which was not in the interest of the nation at all. "At a time when India is conspiring against Pakistan, we cannot tolerate political turmoil and instability so the opposition should reconsider the policy of protest rallies and play its role in the parliament for the strength and stability of the country," he said.

All religious sects should also play their due role in thwarting India’s efforts to promote sectarianism in Pakistan. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy and has taken the country in the right direction today. Due to the increase in foreign investment, the business community’s confidence has increased in the government. In all sectors, including industry, the economic boom has started rapidly after corona and new employment opportunities are being created in the country. The Punjab governor said that the time has come for the United Nations and other international bodies to end the silence and declare India a terrorist country.