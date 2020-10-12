Edibles sell at 20 to 150pc higher than official rates

LAHORE:Violation of the official price list continued across the city and no impact of the Prime Minister’s notice on high food prices was witnessed. The district administration made an eyewash arrangement by conducting ‘surprise’ raids and imposing fines.

According to a survey conducted by The News, different markets of the city were found violating the official price list. The sellers were charging 20 per cent to 150 per cent higher price than the official rate list issued by the government with duly signed by the deputy commissioner of Lahore.

Minister for Industries and Trade, who is responsible for ensuring implementation of the price list and availability of perishable items, is unable to implement the official price even in his own constituency.

The sellers of his constituency are also least bothered with the administration ‘surprise raids’ and imposition of fines. This week prices of a number vegetables were reduced in the official rate list to show the ‘performance’ to the high-ups while this price list was not implemented anywhere.

Meanwhile, crackdown on profiteers is underway in the province and during the current month 47 profiteers were arrested, 42 cases were registered and Rs 6 million fines were imposed on violators to ensure availability of essential commodities at fixed prices.

This was informed in a meeting chaired by the Punjab Minister for industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Chief Secretary's Office. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities, especially flour and sugar, performance of price control magistrates, and strategy to contain prices of eatables. The meeting decided to take unconventional and innovative measures to overcome the issue of price-hike.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said providing relief to the common man was the priority of the government and no compromise could be made on this important issue. He said the administrative officers would have to ensure the implementation of the fixed rates. He directed that the prices of vegetables and other commodities including tomatoes and onions be closely monitored and the Agriculture Department must play an active role in ensuring the availability of these items.

The chief secretary at meeting said as per the directions of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, steps would be taken under a comprehensive strategy to tackle the problem of artificial price-hike, adding no laxity on part of government officials would be tolerated in this regard.

The chief secretary directed that in order to ensure the availability of flour at fixed prices, the process of supply of subsidised government wheat to the flour mills, its grinding, and supply in the market be fully monitored and action be taken against the mills which do not use for grinding whole wheat provided to them under the government quota.

The price of chicken meat, for live bird was gained by Rs 31 per kg, fixed at Rs 174 per kg, while it sold at Rs 190 per kg, and meat increased by Rs 45 per kg, fixed at Rs 252 per kg, and sold Rs 280 to 300 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 67 to 71 per kg, B-Grade Rs 61 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg, and potato sugar free fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and potato store fixed at Rs 33 to 35 per kg, and it sold at Rs 70 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 63 to 65 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg, B-grade, fixed at Rs 59 to 61 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs 70 to 80 kg. The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs 25 per kg, fixed at Rs 95 to 100 per kg, sold at Rs 140 to 160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs 88 to 93 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 81 to 86 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 230 to 235 per kg, sold at Rs 280 to 300 per kg, garlic Chinese fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs 90 per kg, fixed at Rs 430 to 440 per kg, garlic Thailand gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 320 to 330 per kg, Thai variety sold at Rs 400 to 500 per kg.

Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg, cucumber local by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 72 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs 120 to 140 per kg. Brinjal price was reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 40 to 50 per kg.

Biter gourd was reduced by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 91 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 140 kg. Spinach price was reduced by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Zucchini local was reduced by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 101 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg.

The price of the lemon local was not issued but sold at Rs 300 per kg, and lemon Chinese was reduced by Rs 16 per kg, fixed at Rs 74 to 77 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs 17 per kg, fixed at Rs 58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Lady finger was reduced by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 72 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Luffa was fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Arum was reduced by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 91 to 95 per kg, sold at Rs 140 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 116 to 120 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, B-grade by Rs 21 per kg, fixed at Rs 101 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Capsicum price was further increased by Rs 50 per kg, fixed at Rs 221 to 230 per kg, sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

The price of pea was unchanged at Rs 195 to 202 per kg, sold at Rs 300 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was unchanged fixed at Rs 120 to 124 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, carrot local was reduced by Rs 12 per kg fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 75 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was declined by Rs 55 per kg, fixed at Rs 130 to 137 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Turnip was gained by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Radish was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Beetroot was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 30 to 35 to per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs 62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples increased by Rs 9 per kg, was fixed at Rs 67 to 125 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs 120 to 150 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 85 to 90 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs 53 to 55 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per dozen, sold at Rs 30 to 60 per dozen.

Papaya was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs 140 to 160 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 15 to 16 per piece, sold 20 to 25 per piece.

Peach special was fixed at Rs 240 to 245 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg, Peach was fixed at Rs 110 to 115 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Plump was increased by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Mangoes were fixed at Rs 185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Cantaloupe (garma) was reduced by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 66 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 120 per kg.

Grapes Sunderkhani was gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 235 to 240 per kg, sold at Rs 280 per kg, Grapes gola by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 120 to 125 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, Grapes Tofi by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 150 to 155 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, Grapes black was fixed at Rs 200 to 205 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg.

Peer was fixed at Rs 100 to 105 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Pomegranate local was fixed at Rs 155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg, Bedana increased by Rs 10 per kg, 250 to 255 per kg, sold at Rs 300 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs 150 to 180 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 120 per kg.

Sweet Fruit was gained by Rs 10 per dozen, fixed at Rs 73 to 140 per dozen, sold at Rs 100 to 160 per dozen.

Persimmon was gained by Rs 14 per kg, fixed at Rs 86 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 140 per kg.