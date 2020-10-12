CM condemns killing of Maulana Adil

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condemned the murder of religious scholar Maulana Dr Adil Khan. Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over his death and extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family. Usman Buzdar said anti-state elements want to destabilise Pakistan and their nefarious designs will be foiled with the support of the nation, he asserted.