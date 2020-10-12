LAHORE: Appolo Club beat Cantt Gymkhana Club by five wickets and moved into the league round of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup.

Fine bowling of Afaq Khan from Appolo Club was the main highlight of the match which was played at Race Course Ground.

Scores: Cantt Gymkhana 179 all out in 35 overs (Jameel Aslam 50, Salman Ali 29, Rana Kashif 24; Afaq Khan 4/42, M Naveed 2/19)

Appolo Club 183/5 in 34 overs (Abyaz Rizvi 56, Haider Ali 30, Hashim Ibrahim 27 & Rayan Nadeem 23; Rana Kashif 2/22, Jameel Aslam 2/29)