Tauseef Club march into Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket second round

LAHORE: Tauseef Club marched into the second round of M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament when they beat Sabzazar Lions by 10 runs at Model Town Ground.

Fine batting by M Usman (Tauseef Club) and Shafaqat Ali (Sabzazar Lions) were the main features of the match

Scores: Tauseef Club 174/8 in 20 overs (M Usman 41, Farooq 34, Zahoor Ali 30, Hussain Raza 32. Amin Akram 4/46, Ansar Aziz Khan 3/26)

Sabzazar Lions 164/6 in 20 overs. Abdullah Irshad 23, Ghareeb Alam 27, M Naveed 28, Shafaqat Ali 59 not out. M Sohail 3/21, Sadam Khan 3/30.